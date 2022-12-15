TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.2 %

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,327. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $284,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

