Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.53. 20,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,544. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

