Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,353.71. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,430.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,249.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

