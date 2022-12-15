Telemus Capital LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

IJH traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

