Telemus Capital LLC Invests $3.43 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,675 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.