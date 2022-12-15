Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,712,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

