Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.
Insider Activity
Capital One Financial Price Performance
NYSE COF traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 103,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.