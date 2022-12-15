Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 103,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

