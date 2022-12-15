Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. 66,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $377.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

