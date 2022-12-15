Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

WMB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 102,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

