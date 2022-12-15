Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Telesat Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Get Telesat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSAT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Telesat in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.