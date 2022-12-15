Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE TEI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

