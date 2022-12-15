Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.98). 7,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 36,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.02).

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.10 million and a P/E ratio of 538.89.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

See Also

