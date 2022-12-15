TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $11.94 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $241.90 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076266 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054863 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009193 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022848 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000237 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,390,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,653,037 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
