TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$25.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$21.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.
