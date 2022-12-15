TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$25.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$21.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

