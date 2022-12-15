Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

