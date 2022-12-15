Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.29

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 785884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Tesco Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
