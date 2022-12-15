Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 232.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

