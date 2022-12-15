Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 369.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.46. The firm has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

