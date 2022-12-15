TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $140,900.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.52.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

