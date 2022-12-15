TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $140,900.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.52.
TFS Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About TFS Financial
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.
