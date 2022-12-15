The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,535 ($67.91) to GBX 3,807 ($46.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 55 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,869 ($47.47). 136,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,960. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.15. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,618.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,764.79.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

