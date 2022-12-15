The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $984.18

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 984.18 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,043.54 ($12.80). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.58), with a volume of 53,876 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 985.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.50. The company has a market cap of £429.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,430.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The Brunner Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

