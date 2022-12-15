The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,106,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,162 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $174,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,201.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 578,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE KO traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 89,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $272.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

