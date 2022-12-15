The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

