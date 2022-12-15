The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,201.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 578,737 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.