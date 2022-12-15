The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First of Long Island worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.21%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

