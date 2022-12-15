The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $41.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.79.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

