The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

