The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.0646 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $550.16 million and $1.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,536,084,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,520,876,657 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

