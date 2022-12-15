The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 87.9% in November

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The OLB Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 21.47%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

