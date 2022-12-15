The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 775 ($9.51) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.40) to GBX 725 ($8.89) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.96) to GBX 683 ($8.38) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.38.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

