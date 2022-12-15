The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Sage Group stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.40) to GBX 725 ($8.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.96) to GBX 683 ($8.38) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 775 ($9.51) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.38.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

