The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

TD stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 104,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

