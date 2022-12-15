The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.