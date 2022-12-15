Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,332.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

