Theta Fuel Price Down 5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $245.96 million and $3.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00076771 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00054921 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022866 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.