Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $247.35 million and $3.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00077239 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053665 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009255 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022500 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
