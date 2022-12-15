THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $482.35 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00008478 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.12 or 0.05063348 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00504047 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.99 or 0.29865043 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

