Thunder Brawl One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,332.70 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and $178,332.70 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.30194216 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $209,160.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

