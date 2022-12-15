Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

TIM Trading Down 1.3 %

TIM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,043. TIM has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

TIM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 235.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

