Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
TIM Trading Down 1.3 %
TIM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,043. TIM has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
