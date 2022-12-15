Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. 2,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

