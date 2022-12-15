TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BLD traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,457. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

