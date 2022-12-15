Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 8,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.