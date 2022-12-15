Traders Buy Large Volume of Itaú Unibanco Put Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,869 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 6,392 put options.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 2,244,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,678,520. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITUB. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 105.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 5,123,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.