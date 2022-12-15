Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,882 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 4,682 put options.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,306. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

