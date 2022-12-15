Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,882 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 4,682 put options.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,306. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.