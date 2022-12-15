Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.53%.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xerox by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

