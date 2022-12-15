Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.17.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.