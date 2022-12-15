TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.68. 566,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,720. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.10.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

