Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $34,027.56 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TNL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 840,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,951. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $446,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 306,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

