Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.31

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$94.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.68%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

