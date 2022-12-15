Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 80

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

EBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.75 ($1.76).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.9 %

LON EBOX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62.11 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.08. The stock has a market cap of £262.53 million and a P/E ratio of 246.25. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

